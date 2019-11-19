Pediatric nurse practitioner indicted for invasive photography

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pediatric nurse practitioner was indicted Tuesday on invasive photography charges.

Zakri Redding, 30, was originally arrested November 5 and was released after posting bond.

According to his arrest warrant, a woman came to police in October and said Redding told her he had captured video of her exposed and nude body in a bathroom at his house.

RELATED STORY: Arrest warrant describes Lubbock man as predatory and opportunistic, taking pictures of women in bathroom

The warrant came to the conclusion that Redding was “both predatory and opportunistic” in his attempts to get video of women in the bathroom of his home.