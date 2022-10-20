LUBBOCK, Texas – The former home of Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for Buddy Holly’s 1957 hit song, is now available for booking on Airbnb after it was bought by a father-son duo last November.

Scott and Travis Toman have been working in the real estate market for more than 25 years. Once they saw Peggy Sue’s former home of over fifteen years was up for sale last November, they jumped on the opportunity to turn it into an Airbnb.

“There are so many people that come here from all over the world, just to see Buddy Holly,” Scott explained. They added that there are many houses and buildings in Lubbock with plenty of Buddy Holly memorabilia, but this is the only house Peggy Sue actually lived in.

After months of remodeling, the name of the house, “Pretty Peggy Sue” is now available to book on Airbnb. It is filled with lots of fifties charm.

Scott and Travis said they had fun finding all of the stuff to decorate the house, and they plan to accumulate more as they go.

So far, the house has proven to get booked up quickly for Texas Tech home games on the weekends, and graduation weekends.

