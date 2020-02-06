Pei Wei in Lubbock closed until further notice

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Pei Wei location on 82nd Street in Lubbock is closed until further notice, according to a sign posted at the front door.

The sign said “We are closed today till further notice.” No reason was given for the closure.

(Nexstar/Staff)

The Pei Wei website said, “Online ordering is unavailable at this time. Please use the location finder to try another location nearby.”

The location on 82nd Street is the only Pei Wei location in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com called the local number which was then transferred to a call center for call-in orders. The operator said she was unable to take an order.

We asked why. After waiting on hold for nearly 20 minutes were told “They are not open today.” The operator was not able to provide more information.