People gather in Lubbock to protest George Floyd’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas — People gathered in Lubbock Saturday night to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck.

The protest took place at Tim Cole Memorial Park and as many as 150 people showed up, according to a reporter who was present.

The most notable moment of the protest came just after 7:00 p.m. when a man showed up with a gun and was tackled by other citizens and a police officer.

