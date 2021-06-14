People literally trashed Buffalo Springs Lake over the weekend. Here are the pictures to prove it.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Buffalo Springs Lake said on Monday that guests left trash around the lake property. Images posted to social media showed trash scattered about the area including crushed beer cans, empty chip sacks, used paper plates, empty water bottles, cardboard beer cases and empty plastic grocery bags.

“We, at BSL, try our best to only share the positive happenings at the lake but this needs to be addressed,” Buffalo Spring Lake posted to social media. “We take a lot of pride in this lake so the public can come out with their families and enjoy this beautiful oasis but, this is heartbreaking. If you pack it in, pack it out.”

Within two hours, the post went locally viral with more than 600 reactions, more than 200 comments and more than 180 shares.

The comments in the post were mostly supportive of Buffalo Springs Lake and critical of those who left trash lying around.

“How sad and disrespectful,” one commenter said.