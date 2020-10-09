“People of color are not trying to take over” – Lubbock NAACP responds to racially-motivated fliers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Milton Lee, president of the Lubbock NAACP, said the racially-motivated fliers found in Northwest Lubbock on October 3 is “very concerning, but not surprising.”

“Some people feel that they are losing grip on their dominance in this country,” said Lee.

The paper fliers were left in driveways overnight. Some of them were attached to small bags of rocks.

Image provided by a viewer

The fliers included a Nazi-like swastika, the phrase “White Pride World Wide”, and a sentence that tells readers that, “Europeans are being displaced in their own lands by diversity and multiculturalism.”

“I think we’re just in an environment now where people are more open about putting out propaganda like this,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia, owner of Latino Lubbock Magazine.

EverythingLubbock.com discovered that the material may have been distributed by Stormfront, an active white supremacist group based out of Florida, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Lubbock Police Department has alerted state and federal authorities about the fliers but, because distributing the material isn’t considered a crime, there will most likely not be any arrests made.