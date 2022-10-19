LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release.

The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value” has operated under names such as “EasyPetTransport.com,” “englishcockerspaniels.com” and “Deluxeschnauser.com,” the airport’s police department said.

The city wanted citizens to be aware that LBB does not have an animal/pet locator or shipper and that any website that seems “too good to be true” likely is.

Any with questions was told to contact Captain Corey Nunley with the LBB Police Department at 806-775-3136, the press release said.