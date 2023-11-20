LUBBOCK, Texas — Peoples Bank, an independent community bank in Lubbock and surrounding towns, received a prestigious honor on Sunday, as one of American Banker ‘Best Banks to Work For for 2023.’

The bank ranked number 27 out of 90 banks based on an anonymous employee survey and review of benefits and perks, said the company in a social media post on Monday.

Peoples Bank has 12 locations in Texas, three of which are in Lubbock, the post read. Its remaining locations are in Lorenzo, Nazareth, Post, Princeton, Seminole, Seymour, Shallowater, Slaton and Whitney.

According to the post, this is the sixth time that Peoples Bank has received this honor. Peoples Bank is the highest rated bank in the area.

On social media, Peoples Bank said it was “proud to be a locally owned, community bank that strives to be the best company our employees ever work for, the best bank our customers ever do business with, and the best investment our shareholders ever make.”

To find out more about Peoples Bank and the location nearest you, check out their website.

To see the full list of ‘Best Banks to Work For for 2023’, click here.