LUBBOCK, Texas– On social media Friday, the owner of Pereira Pastures Dairy announced the local dairy was closing due to health issues.

Read the full statement below:

I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for allowing me to live my dream. It’s time for a new chapter in my life. Love and will miss every single one of you. I’m currently battling some health issues and hope to visit with some of you soon

-Pereira Pastures Dairy