Permanent closure of Avenue L between 9th and 10th Streets starts Sept. 23

On Monday, September 23, 2019, the City of Lubbock with Barricades Unlimited will install new traffic control permanently closing Avenue L between 9th and 10th Streets. The intersection of 9th Street and Avenue L will become all way stop controlled. Southbound traffic will be required to turn left or right at the new T-intersection. A signed detour will assist motorists around the closed section of roadway.

