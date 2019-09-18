Permanent closure of Avenue L between 9th and 10th Streets starts Sept. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Monday, September 23, 2019, the City of Lubbock with Barricades Unlimited will install new traffic control permanently closing Avenue L between 9th and 10th Streets. The intersection of 9th Street and Avenue L will become all way stop controlled. Southbound traffic will be required to turn left or right at the new T-intersection. A signed detour will assist motorists around the closed section of roadway.

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)
(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

