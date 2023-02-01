LUBBOCK, Texas — A law enforcement chase that started in Abernathy stopped in the middle of Highway 84 near Slaton with a person barricaded in a vehicle, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to LCSO, the chase started with Abernathy Police around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle was traveling at speeds up to 100 mph, authorities said.

LCSO said the vehicle came to a stop on Highway 84, refused to exit the vehicle and showed a knife. LCSO’s SWAT unit was deployed, according to LCSO.

It was not immediately clear why the initial pursuit started, according to LCSO.

Traffic was backed up on Highway 84 near FM 835. The public was encouraged to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., the situation was still going on. Please check back for updates.