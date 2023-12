LUBBOCK, Texas — A person with serious injuries was found near Avenue S and 21st Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Lubbock Police said the officers were called to the area for a check subject call just before 3:20 p.m.

The cause of the injuries was not made immediately available by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.