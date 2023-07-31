Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 31, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a person involved in the murder of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore was found dead with a gunshot wound at a motel in the 4100 block of 19th Street on Monday.

Police initially received a tip about man who was involved in Moore’s murder being at the motel on Monday morning.

LPD said it was waiting for additional testing to confirm the identity of the man who was found with what “appeared to be” a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police would not say if authorities suspected the man to be Christopher Carter, 39.

Moore was reported missing on May 21. Court records stated she was last seen leaving a party early that morning with Carter, her boyfriend. Court document said on May 22, a neighbor in the 2400 block of East 5th Street told LPD officers that “gunshots were heard coming from Carter’s residence the previous night.”

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

Carter’s home in the 2400 block of East 5th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Carter’s home in the 2400 block of East 5th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1200 block of FM 1729 (Nexstar/Staff)

Moore’s body was found on May 22 in the trunk of Carter’s car behind an old business in the 1200 block of FM 1729.

Lakaria Moore

Lakaria Moore

Lakaria Moore and family

According to a search warrant previously obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, authorities found ammunition, shell casings, bleach and Pine Sol, among other items in Carter’s home. Police also found a bloody blanket and towels in a dumpster behind Carter’s house, court documents stated.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.