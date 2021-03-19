Person of interest in Hale County murder arrested in California

Chad Luara, 30, of Plainview (Left) and Alexander Duberek, 23 (Right)

HALE COUNTY, Texas — A person of interest in the murder of a Hale County resident was arrested Thursday night in California and booked into the San Diego Central Jail, according to jail records.

Alexander Duberek, 24, was wanted in connection to the murder of Chad Luera.

Luera, 30, was found dead on the side of the road in Hale County on November 1, 2020.

On January 28, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that law enforcement agencies were looking for Duberek as a person of interest in the murder.

According to jail records, Duberek was held without bail for a felony charge as of Friday afternoon.

