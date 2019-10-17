Person of interest in missing Lubbock woman case arrested, unrelated charge

Image of Timothy Scott Edens from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — The man publicly named this week as a person of interest in the disappearance of Vicki Gray, Timothy Scott Edens, 31, was booked into jail Thursday morning. He was arrested by Lubbock Police, according to jail records.

A few hours after he was arrested, jail records were updated to say he was in custody for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired license. He was officially booked at 7:50 a.m.

Image of Vicki Gray provided by Lubbock Police.

On September 5, Lubbock Police publicly announced that officers were investigating the disappearance of Gray. She was last seen and heard from on June 6, police said.

Then on Tuesday, police said Edens was a “person of interest” in the case.

Related Story: Lubbock Police search for missing woman

Related Story: Lubbock police name person of interest in case of missing woman

Anyone with information on where to find Gray can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

CLICK HERE to react, comment or share on the KLBK Facebook page.

CLICK HERE to react, comment or share on the KAMC Facebook page.