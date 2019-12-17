Person of interest in Quinn murder back in Hockley Co., takes deal on other charge

LEVELLAND, Texas — Ricky Don Henderson, 58, of Levelland officially finalized a plea deal on Tuesday for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. The deal calls for 20 years in prison.

The deal became a matter of public record earlier this year, but Henderson was taken from the Taylor County Jail to the Hockley County Jail on December 10, according to online jail records.

Henderson is also the “person of interest” in the murder of Jeannie Quinn. He has not been charged with murder.

Quinn, age 20 at the time, was found dead in a wooded area of Abilene. She was reported missing from Levelland before her body was discovered.

He was arrested in Taylor County for a drug-related charge shortly after Quinn was found dead. Ultimately, Henderson took a plea deal on the Taylor County charge for 25 years.

Henderson is also subject to a parole violation. The family of Quinn said they were in contact with the Texas parole board and there was a plan to have a hearing on the matter.

Henderson’s wife, Stephanie, has been missing since 1993.