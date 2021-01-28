Person of interest named after man found murdered on Hale County roadside

HALE COUNTY, Texas — A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday that law enforcement is looking for 23-year-old Alexander Duberek in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Plainview resident Chad Luera.

Tattoo on Duberek’s right ring finger

Luera was found dead on the side of the road in Hale County on November 1, 2020.

According to DPS, Duberek could be in the Houston area and has ties to California. He is described as an Asian male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a tattoo on his right ring finger.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call the Hale County Sheriff’s Office at 806-296-2724.

