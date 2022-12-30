LUBBOCK, Texas – A lot of pets over at the Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) are looking for a forever home for the holidays. The City of Lubbock’s animal services director, Steven Greene, said the week between Christmas and New Year’s is always one of the slowest times for pet adoption.

“People just have so many other things going on that they kind of forget about pets and animal services, so we do see a slowdown,” Greene said.

Greene said the number of animals in the shelter is much higher over the summer, but there are also more pets being adopted then.

“You have a lot more puppies and a lot more kittens,” Greene said. “People are outdoors more, it stays lighter longer, so our numbers do go up in the summer.”

This past July 4-9, Greene said there were 90 adoptions. Although there are still a few more days before New Year’s, there have only been 26 adoptions so far this week.

“We really need a lot of people to adopt,” Greene said. “If we don’t have adopters, we have these animals sitting in our pens until maybe we can get them on transport, and this isn’t a good life for an animal. Any shelter is very stressful. It’s just not an ideal setting.”

There are around 360 dogs and cats currently available at LAS. Pet adoptions are typically $30, but LAS is doing $12 adoptions through the end of the year.

“We’re trying to get people out here just to come and get a pet and take it home for the holidays,” Greene said. “Especially if animals have been used to living in a home, we need to get them back in a home.”

All animals at LAS receive vaccinations, dewormer and a microchip upon intake. Every animal of age will receive its rabies vaccination before leaving the shelter.

LAS has many animals that are already sterilized and ready to go, however, if the pet you choose has not been sterilized, the animal will be sterilized the following surgery day and you will be given that date and time to pick it up.

The LAS Adoption Center (3323 SE Loop 289) is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit the LAS website.