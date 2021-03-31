Pet and wildlife experts caution buying animals for Easter

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Easter approaches, pet and wildlife experts said more people purchase ducks, rabbits and chicks. However, they recommend researching each animal before making the purchase.

“Easter drop-off animals actually starts off before Easter,” said Gail Barnes, executive director at South Plains Wildlife and Rehabilitation Center.

In fact, Barnes said this past week, two ducks were left at their drop-off building as surrender animals.

“Somebody bought them for their kids and then decided that they couldn’t take care of them because they’re cute, but they’re very messy,” said Barnes.

Aside from the mess that ducks can leave, Barnes said ducklings born in captivity don’t know how to swim and could drown if taken to a lake or other bodies of water.

“You’ve got to teach them to swim by giving them a little bit of water each day and adding a little more so that they use their beak to preen and they pull the oils off so they can be waterproof,” said Barnes.

Karen Blake, a supervisor at Pet’s Plus, said they have sold nearly 50 rabbits in one week and that it’s common for them to sell up to 100 rabbits two weeks leading to Easter.

“Last week was crazy. Every cage that I built, I was selling it immediately,” said Blake.

Blake said with each sale, they tell their customers that rabbits are a 6 to 8-year commitment and require care.

“We try to tell our customers that probably two or three times a week [they’re] going to be cleaning that cage and put out fresh food and water every day,” said Blake, “Lots of socialization, make sure when [they] get it home that there’s lots of playtime, that way [the rabbit] stays friendly.”

Angelica Lucero, an officer at Lubbock Animal Services said they get calls about people dying ducks, chicks and rabbits, which is against city ordinance.

“[They dye them] Easter colors, pinks, blues and greens,” said Lucero. “We like to tell the community that it’s very inhumane because any of the animals can ingest it, and it can be toxic to them.”

Lucero noted that it is also against the city ordinance to have more than six hens at one residence.

“[People] see a chick and say ‘Oh yeah, let’s take more and more,’ and then we do see a lot of hens too–just by the fact [people] don’t do a lot of research,” said Lucero. “They might be cute now, but then a couple of months, they’re going to get to adult size.”