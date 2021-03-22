Pet Scams on the rise in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over the past few weeks, several people have filed police reports after becoming the victims of a pet scam. Local experts said these types of scams have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic.

“I think it all starts with social media. It goes from posting this cute fluffy dog that everyone wants. They will ask for a rehoming fee, they will get the money wired over and then after that there is no puppy,” said Pete Ortiz, Lead Officer Investigator for Lubbock Animal Services.

Pet scams usually happen when someone posts a photo of a dog or cat that they’re selling, but in reality they don’t actually have the pet. Once you send them money for the pet, the scammers disappear.

According to Ortiz and Elizabeth Randolph with Operation Pawprints, these types of scams involving animals are happening more and more in the Lubbock area.

“I keep trying to explain to people that picture you see — it could be anybody’s picture,” Randolph said. It’s probably a real picture, but these people are probably some scammers in some other country we don’t even know,”

In 2020 the Better Business Bureau received around 4,000 complaints nationwide of pet related scams, up from under 2,000 in 2019.

Scammers often post about certain breeds for lower prices than a breeder might ask for, drawing many folks to ask about the dog. Both Ortiz and Randolph believe that is another reason these scams are becoming so popular.

“It definitely draws in the right people especially when it’s over a cute dog or the dog everybody wants of course everybody is going to hit. It’s an easy way to just make a dollar off anybody,” said Ortiz.

But both say while these scams can be hard to spot simply checking the sellers profile and doing some research can help you avoid these types of scams.

“Do your homework. You can Google any breed, like, if you want a certain breed — Google it. Know what that breed is supposed to be like, ask for the papers, ask for the health records on the parents,” said Randolph. “ And you know, if it sounds too good to be true, it’s not true.”

Both experts also say the best thing for you to do so you’re not scammed is ask the seller to see the animal in person or over live video before sending them any money, and to avoid sending money online.