LUBBOCK, Texas— Pet Supplies Plus in Lubbock at 34th Street and University Avenue will host an event on Saturday to celebrate National Tailgating Day at 10:00 a.m., said a social media post.

To kick off National Tailgating Day, Pet Supplies Plus collaborated with 806 Mopar for the event to display a car show from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to store manager Dalton Reese. About 10-15 cars will be at the “tailgating party,” said Reese.

National Tailgating Day is celebrated on the first Saturday in September to kick off college football season. Texas Tech University’s first game will be against Wyoming on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Pet Supplies Plus will have food truck vendors Little Red Box and Lemon Love LBK out on the lot, said the post. Lubbock Animal Shelter and Second Chance Dog Rescue will attend the event also.

According to Reese, the Little Red Box will be there from 10:00 a.m. to around 2:00 p.m. and Lemon Love LBK will be there from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, Reese said that LAS will be providing dog adoptions. LAS will also do free microchipping for pets, while supplies last. The Second Chance Rescue will have cat adoptions as well.

According to Reese, both organizations will take any donations to provide for the animals at the shelter. Reese also mentioned that customers can buy supplies at its store to donate as well.

Reese said the goal of Pet Supplies Plus hosting events will be to ”give [us] the opportunity for community outreach.”

All pets are welcomed to join the event.