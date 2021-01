(Photo courtesy of Shayli Brynn/Party Time Ponies and Events)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com was contacted on Saturday asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped wallaby.

According to a social media post by Shayli Brynn, the wallaby escaped from Party Time Ponies and Events on Saturday when a gate was blown during the high winds.

The business is located at 5618 County Road 1240, northwest of Wolfforth.

Brynn said the wallaby needs special care.

Anyone with information can contact the business at 806-777-7909.