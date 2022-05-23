LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the Helen Jones Devitt Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas will come alive as Grammy-winning superstar Peter Frampton, rock guitar pioneer Duane Eddy and special guests take the stage for Buddy Holly’s 85th Birthday Celebration with a star-studded lineup of guitar and songwriting legends.

Legendary BBC broadcaster Bob Harris OBE will serve as master of ceremonies for the once-in-a-lifetime show, featuring Frampton, Eddy and fellow rock & roll trailblazers James Burton, Steve Cropper, Albert Lee, Garry Tallent, Joe Louis Walker, Sonny West and others for “An Evening of Conversations and Song” honoring Lubbock’s most celebrated native son.

The Buddy Holly Hall is the crown jewel of the newly opened 220,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art performing arts and education campus owned and operated by the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association. Buddy Holly’s 85th Birthday Celebration is produced in cooperation with the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation which provides education in songwriting, production and performance to young talent through scholarships, workshops and creative retreats, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, whose mission is to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most celebrated artists and respected guitar players in rock history. In addition to his groundbreaking work with Humble Pie, he has collaborated with the likes of George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and many others. His solo album, Frampton Comes Alive! is one of the top-selling live records of all time. “I am excited and honored to be asked by my good friend Duane Eddy to participate in this tribute to Buddy Holly,” said Frampton. “Peggy Sue was the first song I ever performed as an eight-year-old!”

The iconic Duane Eddy, who once toured with Buddy Holly, is one of the most successful instrumentalists in rock history, selling more than 100 million records worldwide. His signature low-note guitar sound, recognizable for its dramatic surf and western vibe, is a foundation of rock music, inspiring riffs from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and countless others. Said Eddy, “I hope you’ll join us as we share memories and music of our dear friend, Buddy Holly.”

Like Eddy, James Burton is regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in rock & roll. A master of the Fender Telecaster, his astonishing resume includes work with giants of the American popular songbook, from Ricky Nelson, Elvis and Sinatra to Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris. “Buddy Holly was a great songwriter and a true music inventor,” said Burton. “I am excited to be part of this tribute.”

The stellar lineup continues with two-time Grammy winner and Stax Records guitarist Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the M.G.s, Sam & Dave, Otis Redding, Blues Brothers), fellow two-time Grammy-winning guitarist Albert Lee (Everly Brothers, The Crickets), bass guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Garry Tallent (founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band), Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker, and recording artist/songwriter Sonny West, whose writing credits include the Holly classics, Oh Boy! and Rave On.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m. (CT) and may be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1-800-514-3849, and at the venue box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(Photo provided in a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)