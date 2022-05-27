PETERSBURG, Texas – A resident and self-proclaimed “Chuckwagon Cook” from Petersburg, Texas, was featured in an episode of Food Network’s television series, “Chopped.”

Courtney Katter announced on Facebook May 12 that she was going to make an appearance on the cooking competition series.

The episode she was featured in aired on May 24, but can be viewed on Food Network’s website.

“Chopped” is a cooking show where four contestants compete to prepare the best three-course meal. The challenge is that they must channel their culinary skills to prepare it with only the ingredients given to them.

Each chef is judged on creativity and presentation, and the best chef leaves with $10,000.