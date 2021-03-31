Petition created to rename loop after LCU basketball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — A petition to rename Loop 289 in honor of the head basketball coach of the Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps was started months ago. But in recent days, it picked up momentum.

A petition created by Aaron Peckham on change.org was suggested Loop 289 be named after Steve Gomez, who is the current head coach of the Lady Chaps.

The description in the petition said that despite Gomez’ great achievements, he remains the same humble man who treats everyone he meets with the same respect and care as he does his players.

The petition also said Gomez had a ‘godly’ influence on his players, LCU and the Lubbock community.

Gomez led the Lady Chaps to win three national championships since 2016.

As of Wednesday morning, the petition had 439 out of 500 signatures.