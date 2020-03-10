Petitions ask TTU to halt student activities for coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Change.org petitions created Tuesday call for Texas Tech University to take measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One petition has more than 1,000 signatures and calls on TTU to alter courses to stop the spread of the virus. The other asked that all campus activities including classes should be halted after spring break.

Spring Break for Texas Tech is scheduled to start March 14 and end March 22.

Various universities nationwide have shut down campuses and plan to continue instruction online, including Harvard University in Massachusetts, according to the Associated Press.

