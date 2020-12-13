PETS Clinic of Lubbock, Open Door announce new partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from PETS Clinic of Lubbock & Open Door:

PETS Clinic of Lubbock and Open Door are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will provide free wellness services to individual’s emotional support animals in Open Door’s Supportive and Survivor housing program, and those served through homeless outreach.

As part of this exciting partnership, PETS Clinic of Lubbock will provide basic veterinary services including preventative care, spay, and neuter to emotional support animals in Open Door’s housing programs and through its outreach. The team at PETS Clinic of Lubbock will also work with pet owners to provide resources such as pet education and training to make sure both owner and pet are living their best lives together!

Jaime Wheeler, Director of Open Door Survivor Housing says “Emotional Support Animals provide a way for sex trafficking survivors to build safe relationships without the threat of re-traumatization. These furry friends also help ground survivors during flashbacks and anxiety attacks by snuggling with the survivor to bring her back to the present. We are grateful that PETS is willing to partner with us in area that is often misunderstood in terms of importance in how people re-build trusting relationships. We are all meant to receive and give love and this partnership is a great way to show survivors that they are seen and loved.”

“The companionship of a pet is vital in many ways to everyone’s emotional state and well-being, and we want to break down barriers by making the process of owning a pet a bit easier by providing basic veterinary services to our community and the surrounding areas. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to focus on emotional support pets through a relationship with Open Door,” says Angie Skinner, Executive Director at PETS Clinic of Lubbock.

About PETS Clinic of Lubbock:

PETS Clinic of Lubbock is a low cost spay, neuter, and preventative care clinic for dogs and cats that has been open in the Lubbock community since June 1, 2020. The goals of offering high quality, low cost services not only include curbing overpopulation by preventing unwanted litters with affordable spay and neuter surgeries, but also making sure pets are healthy and can stay with the families that love them with affordable vaccinations, vet services, and preventatives. The goal of our programs is making sure pets have access to and can remain in loving homes. We have completed over 2,000 spay and neuter surgeries, almost 3,000 preventative care appointments, and have helped several individuals in our community provide care for and keep their pets. Viewers can learn more about PETS clinic of Lubbock at www.petsclinic.org.

About Open Door:

Open Door is a local nonprofit that serves people in poverty, homelessness, and sex trafficking in Lubbock. Through its Church, Community Center, Supportive and Survivor Housing programs, Open Door seeks to be a place where everyone can live, thrive, and belong. Open Door has set the goal of ending chronic homelessness in Lubbock. Viewers can learn more about Open Door at www.opendoorlbk.org.

(News release from PETS Clinic of Lubbock & Open Door)