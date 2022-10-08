LEVELLAND, Texas — The Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland will host the Petticoats on the Prairie Vintage Market on October 14th and 15th.

According to a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, there will be over 90 vendors under one roof offering vintage, boutiques, furniture, antiques, art, handmade goods and “cool junk.”

Shopping hours are from are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 15) and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Admission at the door is $6.00 which will get you in for both days. Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit the Petticoats on the Prairie Facebook page.