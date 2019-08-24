Phase II of Plainview Point to begin soon, donation opportunities available

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

City of Plainview staff will begin work on Phase II of the Plainview Point, a National Registered Historical and Archeological Site, in early Fall. Renovations include a walkway connecting to the Hike and Bike Trail, a pavilion, storyboards, benches, a parking lot with ADA accessibility and bison sculptures

Phase I of the project began in 2016 with Plainview receiving a $2,500 matching grant from the Chapman Forestry Foundation in Lubbock. The grant allowed the City to plant hackberry trees and add three bison sculptures.

“We have completed the design plans for the Plainview Point additions and are now in the planning stages for the construction work,” says Tim Crosswhite, Public Works Director. “We are grateful for the support of the community and ask for more citizens and organizations to join us in completing these renovations.”

Donations include the pavilion for $25,000, storyboards at $1,800 each and brick sponsorships at $150. Also, a bronze plaque with a list of sponsors will be installed at Plainview Point, similar to the one currently at Travel Trussell Pond.

The area was discovered by three young cousins in 1943 and drew the attention of scientists from the Texas Memorial Museum and the University of Texas at Austin’s Bureau of Economic Geology who performed extensive excavations on the site discovering prehistoric bison bones, spear points and other prehistoric human artifacts. The site received national landmark designation in 1961 and a Texas Historical Marker in 1973 located in the Lloyd C. Woods Park and a 22-foot Quanah Parker Trail Arrow added in June 2013.

Members of the project committee include Dr. Sam Van Hoose, City Director of Public Works Tim Crosswhite, retired Llano Estacado Museum Curator Rodney Watson, Corky Terrell, Doug McDonough, City Parks Superintendent Ricky Summers and City Manager Jeffrey Snyder.

For more information about Plainview Point renovations or to pick up a donation form, contact Tim Crosswhite at 296.1100 or tcrosswhite@plainviewtx.org.

