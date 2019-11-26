Phase one of the YWCA’s new building should be done for the start of the 2020 school year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Students, parents and staff got a sneak peek of the construction at the new YWCA building off of University at the old Kmart Monday.

“Education, of course, health and fitness and then community outreach. So we do all kinds of things. Our mission is eliminating racism and empowering woman and we do that by bringing people together,” said Glenda Mathis, YWCA Executive Director.

The group has raised about 80% of the total money needed for the whole project. Phase one, the classrooms, should be ready for move-in by the start of the new school year. Phase two is the gym and amenities but after that, they say the sky is the limit for what comes next.

“I am so happy they are making a new YWCA because it helps our parents put food on the table that way they can work more hours so they can get more money to help us,” said one student.