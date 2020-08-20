Phone problem could impact landline 911 calls from New Deal area LCSO says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening there is a phone problem that might impact people calling 911 on a landline in the New Deal area.

LCSO said mobile phone callers should not be affected.

LSCO said:

AT&T is experiencing an outage for landline customers in the area from New Deal to Lubbock. Mobile customers are not affected. This will affect 911 landline calls in that area. There is not a known estimated time for the issue to be resolved.

Will update as we receive more information.

The LCSO dispatch center can also be reached at 806-775-1480.