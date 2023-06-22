LUBBOCK, Texas — Photos on Thursday morning showed extensive damage to homes and businesses in Matador after a deadly tornado ripped through the area on Wednesday night.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to Matador to assist in a search and recovery operation after the tornado. LFR said at least four people died and 9 people were injured. Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the rest of the town was accounted for, but authorities were double-checking to be safe.

Derek Delgado with LFR said in a press conference Thursday morning, “It’s not only physical damage, but the economical and emotional impact that it will have on this town is very well significant.”

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Tornado damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Multiple agencies jumped into action to help with rescue efforts. Delgado said it was “truly a jaw-dropping visual to see all these agencies coming together to help a town like this.”

The South Plains Food Bank announced it will work with organizations and stores to assist urgent relief efforts for Matador.

Find more updates at EverythingLubbock.com.