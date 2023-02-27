LUBBOCK, Texas — After a dust storm hit Lubbock and the South Plains Sunday evening, reports of damage started flowing in. While some areas lost power due to downed lines, many residents reported property damage.

A wind gust of 76 mph was reported at the Lubbock airport. Just a two-hour drive northeast of the Hub City in Memphis, Texas, the Mesonet measured a 114 mph wind gust.

The Lubbock Police Department said it responded to 13 calls for blocked roads on Sunday. LPD said this consisted of debris, branches, signs, barricades, shopping carts and a trampoline. According to LPD, officers responded to 25 alarm-down calls and one call to direct traffic due to a downed power line.

One Lubbock County resident shared photos of a roof ripped off a home. Others shared pictures of uprooted trees and damaged fences.

Home in Lubbock County after Sunday wind storm (Courtesy photo)

Home in Lubbock County after Sunday wind storm (Courtesy photo)

(Photo: Sofia Ascencio)

(Photo: Sofia Ascencio)

Wind damage in Lynn County (Courtesy photo)

Wind damage in Lubbock (Courtesy photo)

Wind damage in Lubbock (Courtesy photo)

Wind damage in Lubbock (Courtesy photo)

Wind damage in Lubbock (Courtesy photo)

Wind damage in Lubbock (Photo: Aimee Cavazos)

(Courtesy photo)

The Lubbock Power and Light outage map early Sunday evening showed that hundreds of customers lost power. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LP&L for more information on power outages that occurred due to winds. Check the most recent LP&L outages here.

Xcel Energy said 1,500 customers across Texas and New Mexico remained without power as of 4:00 p.m. Monday. Xcel Energy said, “About 300 of those are in New Mexico, 600 in the Texas Panhandle and 600 in the South Plains region around Lubbock.”

Xcel Energy stated that in total, 72,000 customers were impacted by outages. Find more details on Xcel’s outage map.

A gas leak found at the Shallowater elementary campus on Monday was caused by “overturned air conditioning units on the roof” due to wind, according to a press release from the school district. See full release below.

Multiple fires were reported in Hockley County on Sunday, according to the City of Levelland. The City stated that Hockley County Emergency Management reported large fires near Kelly Road and FM 300. There was also a small fire at the Levelland airport, the City said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock Fire Rescue for more details regarding wind-related emergencies that occurred on Sunday. Check back for updates.