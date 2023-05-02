LUBBOCK, Texas– Dave and Buster’s spent the last week preparing for its highly-anticipated grand opening on Monday, May 8.

Assistant general manager for Dave and Buster’s Lubbock location, Keith Rogers, gave EverythingLubbock.com a tour of the gaming area as well as a taste of its food and cocktail menu.

Rogers said the hiring team for the Lubbock location received over 2,000 job applications and narrowed it down to a little over 200 employees. Rogers stressed the importance of incorporating Texas Tech into the space and specializing the location to the Lubbock area.

One of the accent walls displayed a floor to ceiling photo of the Jones AT&T Stadium.

Dave and Buster’s Lubbock location is the first location in West Texas. Rogers described the Dave and Buster’s franchise as a “big corporation with small town roots.”

When asked about the gaming area, Rogers said it holds more the $1 million worth of arcade games such as Plinko, Connect 4 and Mario Kart.

Rogers allowed EverythingLubbock.com to have a taste of their food and cocktail menu. The cocktail menu featured items such as a watermelon strawberry margarita, crown green apple and dangerous waters island punch. The food menu included wings, a fried chicken pasta, barbecue chicken and truffle fries.

Rogers said one of the main that set Dave and Buster’s apart from its competition was it’s 40 foot TV wall. According to Rogers, the wall could be programmed to show multiple games at a time or one game at a time.

When asked what message for the Lubbock community Rogers said “come on down and have a great time with us.” Dave and Buster’s Lubbock is located at 2602 West Loop 289 at West End Center.