LUBBOCK, Texas — Photos obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday showed severe damage to a BNSF train engine after runaway railcars caused a crash in Garza County back in October.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on the tracks just south of FM 211 between Southland and Post. BNSF said the cars were carrying “mixed freight.”

The crash is not under investigation by the Crosby County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Morgan confirmed it on Friday. According to Sheriff Morgan, BNSF has its own investigators assigned to the probe.

The National Transportation Safety Board also confirmed it is not investigating. The Federal Railroad Administration said it is not investigating either since the crash did not meet its criteria. However, the FRA said the railroad was required to file a report.

Several railcars on the tracks near Slaton came loose and rolled towards Post. A source previously said the engineers of a train coming towards Slaton were told about the runaway railcars and got out before the crash. No injuries were reported.

The FRA incident report, obtained Friday afternoon, said a total of nine railcars and two locomotives were derailed. There were 37 train cars carrying hazmat material when it was struck. Thankfully, the report said none of those cars were involved in the crash and “no hazmat was released.”

The report did not clearly state what initially caused the railcars to roll away.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the BNSF investigator assigned to the incident. An update will be provided if necessary.