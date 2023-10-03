LUBBOCK, Texas — Photos taken across Lubbock on Tuesday showed water over some streets and vehicles stuck in flooded roadways after rain overnight and throughout the morning.

There were a couple crashes, and the Lubbock Police Department front desk said only minor injuries were reported. One crash was at 4th Street and Slide Road, and another was in the 5500 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Photos from Mackenzie Park showed water flowing through the area. The intersection at 74th Street and Avenue P was flooded, and parts of South Lubbock also had water in the roads.

Mackenzie Park (Nexstar/Staff)

Mackenzie Park (Nexstar/Staff)

Mackenzie Park (Nexstar/Staff)

74th Street and Avenue P (Nexstar/Staff)

74th Street and Avenue P (Nexstar/Staff)

74th Street and Avenue P (Nexstar/Staff)

4th Street and Slide Road (Photo: City of Lubbock traffic cameras)

98th Street and Indiana Avenue (Photo: City of Lubbock traffic cameras)

5500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway (Photo: TxDOT traffic cameras)

More showers and thunderstorms were in the forecast for the late afternoon and going into the evening. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.