“Photos with Santa” to benefit the Haven Animal Care Shelter on Saturday, Nov. 30

The Haven Animal Care Shelter will be sponsoring “Photos with Santa” on November 30th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be held at Live Oak Animal Hospital at 98th and Slide. Pictures are $10.00 for a 4 x 6 photo. All funds will benefit the Haven Animal Care Shelter.

The Haven Animal Care Shelter is a no kill, non-profit animal sanctuary which currently shelters about 100 animals. Many are elderly and have special needs.

Please bring your pets and family members and join us in helping those who cannot speak for themselves.

