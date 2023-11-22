LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man and his team will hold a pickleball event on December 8 at the Falls Tennis and Athletic club.

Trainer ambassador for Lululemon of Lubbock, Will Latu told EverythingLubbock.com he and his team at Lululemon organized this event of pickleball not only because of its rapid growth in the past years but because it can benefit the Lubbock community.

Latu explains that Pickle with a Purpose, “all donations that they bring is going to go straight back into the community at Texas Girls and Boys Ranch.”

Latu further explains, “If you don’t know what Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, they foster thousands of kids throughout the year with broken homes and unhealthy lifestyles. And they just deal with kids that are newborn all the way up to ages 18 just to help those kids locally make sure that they have a positive influence on the community as well as a great holiday spirit.”

Latu told EverythingLubbock.com he understands how it feels to come from a broken home because he too came from one and it hits home for him to do something like this.

The Lululemon team said item donations such as these are what they hope they can all have to take to Texas Girls and Boys Ranch with the help of the public:

Personal hygiene items

Feminine hygiene products

Winter clothes

Socks

Pajamas

Jackets

Bedding (Twin and XL Twin)

Dry Snacks such as chips, fruit snacks, Little Debbies

Can/ Bottled Beverages such juice, soda, Gatorades

Canned foods

Gabe Gonzales and Anna King, Run and Yoga Ambassador for Lululemon for Lubbock, said there will be two locations to drop off these items.

The Lululemon location located in the Kingsgate shopping center and the other is the Falls.

Gonzales and King said, “you just bring in items, you can hang out, you can play pickleball. We go through a few clothing items and I went through a few. Also food like canned food, canned goods, really anything for the holiday season, keeping warm. So basically from the start of that event to all the way to Christmas time, we’ll be accepting any item donation.”

Latu said essentials like these and family is what the kids need during the holiday season, saying that change must begin with the youth.

Latu said, “We take that stuff every day for granted. Having a brother and sister, having family members to call a lot of these kids that are, you know, in those situations don’t have the opportunity to do so. And that’s why I’m really, really passionate about that, is just because everything that we’re doing is just helping them change their outlook.”

The Lululemon team says if you would like to play pickleball and sign up for the raffles they will doing during the event, participants must take a donation.

How to sign up for the event and other details of the event can be found here.

Latu said his culture and upbringing is what truly brings out his need to help the community.

Latu said, “I’m of Tongan decent, and we’re raised to always work hard and be thankful for anything you have. [It] truly plays a big role on why people gravitate towards me. Just humbling beginnings make me passionate towards helping the youth strive for the best life, no matter their circumstances.