TERRY COUNTY, Texas — A pickup and tractor crashed on Tuesday, 5.7 miles west of Wellman, leaving the pickup driver dead, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At 6:43 p.m., the pickup driver Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving west on Farm-to-Market Road 213 behind a tractor towing farm equipment

The tractor driver made a right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the farm equipment, the crash report said.

Calvin died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to DPS.