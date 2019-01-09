Pickup truck crashes into 18-wheeler near Slaton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Highway 84 at FM 1585 (Nexstar/Staff)

SLATON, Texas - A pickup truck crashed into an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning along U.S. Highway 84 at the intersection with FM 1585. The location is just outside of Slaton.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said officers were called to the scene at 7:14 a.m. DPS said an 18-wheeler had just pulled onto Highway 84 going eastbound but had not yet reached full speed. DPS said a pickup was also going eastbound and crashed into the back of the 18-wheerer.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Traffic was backed for a time at the crash site.