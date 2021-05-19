Picoso’s helps send 9 kids from Children’s Home of Lubbock on vacation

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Children’s Home of Lubbock Cottage 1 is halfway to their fundraising goal needed to send their nine kids on a summer vacation to Great Wolf Lodge. With the trip is looking to cost around $3500, Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen is lending a helping hand during May.

“This month, when you come and get the Burrito Supreme or the Fresca margarita, $2 of every plate and $2 of every drink is going to go specifically to this organization,” said Pisoco’s owner, Jeremy Waller.

Each month the restaurant spotlights local organizations as a way to bring community awareness and involvement.

“It’s a blessing–they are a blessing not just to the kiddos at Cottage 1 but to the Lubbock community,” said Sherie Kirven with Children’s Home. “It just means a ton and to get away from the everyday struggles and stresses those kids go through and just to go to Great Wolf Lodge.”

For many of the kids at Children’s Home, it’s not a luxury they’ve experienced before, and one many describe as a dream come true.

“These kids haven’t got to be at Great Wolf Lodge before, so this is their first time doing it,” said Jurnee Connor, daughter of foster parents at Children’s Home. “I think it really means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me too cause I’ve never been before.”

If you can’t make it to Picoso’s this month, Children’s Home Cottage 1 will also be hosting a fundraiser June 5th at the Civic Center. The community is welcome to meet the kids serving lemonade and enjoy other local vendors from 1-7:00 p.m.