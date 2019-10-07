PILA Lubbock to host Eighth Annual Memorial Service on October 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from PILA Lubbock:

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month as decreed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. One in four pregnancies end in loss and those who have lost generally grieve in silence.

The City of Lubbock will be recognizing October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month at the City Council Meeting, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness (PILA) Lubbock invites you to our Eighth Annual Memorial Service as we remember all babies lost to pregnancy or infant loss. We are pleased to welcome author and podcaster, Tova Sido, as the keynote speaker. Her story of loss, finding joy after loss and her family will inspire all who attend.

Any parent who has lost a child, no matter when it occurred, or if you know someone who has lost a child, is more than welcome to attend as we remember all babies.

What:

PILA Seventh Annual Memorial Service

Where:

The Heights Fellowship, 6108 66th Street

When:

Tuesday, October 15, 7 pm

Details: A memorial service remembering our babies lost, no matter how long it has been. If you support this cause, you are more than welcome to attend and support those families that have lost. Up to date information available at www.pilalubbock.org and www.facebook.com/pilalubbock



(News release Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Lubbock)