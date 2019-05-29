Pilates in the Plaza, Saturdays in June

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Parks and Recreation, Buddy Holly Center and Omni Pilates will be offering our 3rd Annual Pilates in the Plaza on Saturdays in June at 9:00 a.m. beginning June 1, 2019, in the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza. Omni Pilates will be hosting free pilate mat workouts that will get you ready for the weekend. This workout is intended to get oxygen throughout the body, strengthen the muscles, and connect your mind to movement. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. This is a free event for teens and adults.

The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza is located at 1824 Crickets Avenue across from the Buddy Holly Center. For more information, call 775-2685.