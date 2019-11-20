Pineda, described as “trigger man” in death of 16-year-old, arrested in Brownfield

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Brownfield Police Department confirmed that Manuel Pineda was arrested Wednesday.

Pineda, 17, was wanted in the November 12 shooting death of Jaime “Sylas” Duran, 16. Pineda had a felony warrant against him for endangering a child.

Three other suspects were arrested last week for abandonment of a child.

RELATED: $30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said

The following is a release from the Lubbock Police Department on the arrest of Juan Manuel Pineda:

Juan Manuel Pineda was taken into custody this afternoon at approximately 5:20 p.m. in Brownfield, Texas by the Brownfield Police Department. He was located at a residence in the 600 block of N. 2nd Street and was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Terry County Detention Facility where he will be booked in.

The Lubbock Police Department is grateful for all the tips and a special thanks to the Brownfield Police Department!