Pinwheels for Prevention on display around Lubbock in April

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services:

With April, Child Abuse Prevention Month, around the corner, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) wants to encourage the Lubbock community to help keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

Community Partners of Lubbock and the Lubbock County Child Welfare Board have partnered with United Supermarkets to display multi-colored Pinwheels for Prevention throughout the month of April outside of the following 3 store locations: 8010 Frankford Ave., 3405 50th Street, and 4205 98th St.

Pinwheel displays will be setup on Saturday, March 27th starting at 8:30 a.m.

