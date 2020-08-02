Pinwheels for Prevention on display in August around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services:

With the start of a new school year just around the corner, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) wants to encourage the Lubbock community to help keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

Community Partners of Lubbock and the Lubbock County Child Welfare Board have partnered with United Supermarkets to display multi-colored Pinwheels for Prevention throughout the month of August outside of the following 3 store locations: 4425 19th Street, 3405 50th Street, and 4205 98th St.

“Usually, we do Pinwheels in April during Child Abuse Awareness Month,” said Paige Belew, CPS Community Engagement Specialist.

“But as the pandemic continues and parents prepare to get children back to school, whether online or in-person, we want to remind everyone how important it is that we all do our part to keep kids safe.”

The DFPS Help For Parents, Hope for Kids website offers help for parents to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The site also includes a Virtual Child Safety Tip Sheet for Educators and connects parents/teens to services in their communities.

In 2008, the pinwheel was introduced as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention through the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign.

In addition to Pinwheel display space, United Supermarkets has also donated $5,000 to Community Partners of Lubbock, a nonprofit agency that supports CPS involved families thru the Rainbow Room.

