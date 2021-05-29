Pipeline construction on Mac Davis Lane to start on Tuesday, June 1

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Weather permitting, on Tuesday, June 1, City of Lubbock pipeline construction crews will begin a new sewer line installation on Mac Davis Lane. 

This installation will be between Avenues Q and O, and should be completed by June 11. Mac Davis Lane will be closed to thru traffic during construction. Citizens are asked to use an alternate route of travel during the project. 

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar