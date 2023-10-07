LUBBOCK, Texas– A fire broke out at the United Supermarket near 114th and Slide Road on Saturday, according to LFR.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com that the call came in at 1:47 p.m. and the fire started in the “pit room” of the store. LFR also said the bulk of the fire was extinguished and crews were still working on the scene, looking for ” hot spots and extensions.”

Joey Marcades, a representative for United Supermarkets, said there was minimal damage and the store will “continue normal operations.

LFR also said no injuries were reported.