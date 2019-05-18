PlainsCapital Bank, South Plains Food Bank's long time partnership goes beyond finances

(Logo provided by the South Plains Food Bank)

PlainsCapital Bank and the South Plains Food Bank both know a thing or two about starting from the ground up. Both began right here in Lubbock, Texas. Around 30 years ago, supporters of the South Plains Food Bank went to PlainsCapital Bank asking for a loan to start an apple orchard that would provide years of fresh fruit for our families that we serve. Since that time, PlainsCapital Bank has helped the South Plains Food Bank grow into the leading domestic hunger relief organization on the South Plains and became the first Cornerstone Partner for the organization.

PlainsCapital Bank has been a great partner for the food bank, through and through. Not only in financial donations of over $349,000, totaling 1,047,000 meals for our families, but by donating their time to making food boxes and with senior box distributions. Just recently their Lubbock area managers came out to the food bank on distribution day and enjoyed meeting the families who received the food boxes.

“I am proud of the investment that PlainsCapital Bank has been able to give to the South Plains Food Bank. We are glad that we can give back to our community financially, but also through volunteerism,” says Perry Tipton, Executive Vice President of Public Relations.

“PlainsCapital has been a longtime partner with the South Plains Food Bank,” CEO David Weaver states. “They are wonderful friends, donors, and volunteers for our organization. We are grateful they believe in our mission to end hunger and give hope on the South Plains.”

A formal annual donation by PlainsCapital Bank will be announced on Monday, May 20th at 10 a.m. at the South Plains Food Bank Apple Orchard. If there is inclement weather, the press conference will be in the lobby of the South Plains Food Bank.

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



About PlainsCapital Bank

Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank, the fifth largest Texas-headquartered bank by deposit market share, operates 64 Texas branches and has more than 1,200 employees providing highly personalized relationship banking through a single point of contact. Offering commercial lending, treasury management, small business banking, private banking, and trust and wealth management services, PlainsCapital Bank empowers responsive, local decision making in each of its major markets: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. PlainsCapital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH). Find more information at PlainsCapital.com.



