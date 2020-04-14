Plainview Alert System test to be conducted on Thursday, April 23

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

The Plainview Emergency Operation Center will be conducting a test of the Plainview Alert System on Thursday, April 23rd.

The purpose of this test is to ensure the system is working before severe weather season begins. The test will reach those who have signed up for the system as well as our 9-1-1 telephone system.

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the Plainview Alerts on the City website –www.plainviewtx.org. For questions about the system, please contact the EOC at 296-1182.

